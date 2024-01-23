Storm Jocelyn to take up baton from Storm Isha with wet and windy weather forecast for Carlow, Kilkenny and the rest of the country

We’re facing into a second named storm in just a matter of days.

Jocelyn is due to bear down across Ireland today, with the potential for more damaging gusts and travel disruption.

An orange level warning will come into effect in Donegal, Mayo and Galway from this evening, while other areas will be impacted by yellow alerts at various times.

Joanna Donnelly from Met Éireann says we’re in for another very windy day; “But those strong winds are really going to affect many parts of the country right through this afternoon and we’d be particularly looking inland in the middle of the afternoon you know from around lunchtime onwards so when you’re out and about picking up the kids around that time we’ll see strong winds across the centre of the country, now the orange level winds coming a little bit later into the west and north west, but strong winds, it’s going to be a very windy day, all day”.