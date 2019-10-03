Storm Lorenzo bringing wet and windy conditions across Carlow and Kilkenny

Storm Lorenzo is bringing wet and windy conditions across the country.

Kilkenny and Carlow are unlikely to see the worst of it though.

There is a risk that winds will increase particularly overnight with wind warnings in place from 6 this evening for some of our neighbouring counties including Wexford, Waterford and Tipperary.

Alan O’Reilly of carlow weather says we still might see some strong gusts locally:

“Kilkenny and Carlow aren’t listed in that but when you have Tipperary and Waterford listed, obviously it’s not far from us. You could find especially maybe mountainous or higher areas of Kilkenny seeing some very strong, sudden gusts tonight and obviously, that risk of heavy rainfall.

“So don’t be complacent, heed the weather warnings. It may not be quite as bad as forecast, but it’s still going to be a rough storm.”

With the more extreme gusts of wind forecast for overnight, Anthony Farrell who’s the local Roads Traffic Inspector, says drivers should be alert to the possiblity of fallen trees and debris.

Meanwhile, the emergency coordination groups in Carlow and Kilkenny’s local authorities are both on standby should conditions worsen.