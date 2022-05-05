Strategic overview of the fire service in Ireland among topics for key Carlow, Kilkenny and visiting fire fighting heads

The strategic overview of the fire service in Ireland is among the topics for key local and visiting firefighters heads today.

The action-packed Chief Fire Officers’ Association annual conference is heading for its second day at Lyrath Estate Hotel with 400 delegates attending and 85 trade stands.

Chair of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management John McCarthy is today addressing attendees to discuss the Irish offering while others too from the UK and mainland Europe will be sharing their experiences.

Yesterday, Minister Darragh O’Brien told attendees that he’d increased capital spend nationwide by 52%.

And keys to three new jeeps were presented to Kilkenny Fire Services for Castlecomer, Urlingford and Graignamanagh stations.

Our reporter Edwina Grace popped by yesterday to speak with Carlow’s Acting Fire Chief Liam Carroll and Kilkenny Fire Chief John Collins who’s proud to be hosting the occasion.

Hear from both here: