Carlow Street to be Partially Closed

Monday 24th June

One of Carlow’s busiest streets will be partially closed to traffic for two months from tonight.

Irish Water are carrying out works on Dublin Street to replace 1.8 kilometres of old, damaged pipes in the area.

The road closure will be in place until the end of August.

Mark O’Duffy of Irish Water has told KCLR News the entire street won’t be blocked and that pedestrians will be able to access the street.