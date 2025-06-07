Tullow Street in Carlow Town is set to come alive today, for Streetfest Sessions — the latest event in the popular Streetfest series, in association with Scramble Session.

From 11am to 4:30pm, four venues along the street — Tullys, Waterlilies, Scraggs, and Shaws — will host a packed lineup of local musical talent, featuring artists like Taylor Hayes and Asophonics.

ADVERTISEMENT

With face painting, circus performers, and free entertainment for all ages, it’s shaping up to be a lively family day out celebrating Carlow’s creative spirit.

Mayor of Carlow Town Fintan Phelan says its a great opportunity to support local artists.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to support our local musicians, and also to support local businesses, while it’s giving families and visitors a great memorable day out in the heart of Carlow Town centre, and its important that everybody comes out, supports our local musicians, and supports our local businesses on Tullow Street.”