Stretch of Kilkenny ring road remains closed to traffic this morning following death of pedestrian

A stretch of Kilkenny ring road will remain closed to traffic for a number of hours this morning.

It follows the death of a pedestrian yesterday evening.

The woman, aged in her mid 40’s was struck by a car near the exit from the retail park at Springhill.

The local Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is to be arranged.

Meanwhile a technical examination of the scene is to take place this morning.

The road will stay closed to traffic between the Waterford road and Bohernatounish roundabouts while the Outrath road is not acccessible either.

HGV’s are being urged to avoid the ring road if at all possible and to stay on the M9 where they can exit at either Danesfort or Hebron before continuing on their journey.

Gardaí at Kilkenny are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the scene of the collision to make it this available to them.