Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a crash on the M9 on Wednesday night.

It happened on the M9 southbound at Paulstown, Co Kilkenny, at approximately 8:10pm.

The driver, a man aged in his 30s, is being treated for serious injuries at St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward in particular anyone who was on the M9 before the Paulstown exit between 8:00pm and 8:20pm and who may have witnessed the incident should contact investigating Gardaí.

Any road users with dash cam footage are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.