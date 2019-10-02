KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Stretch of the M8 in North Kilkenny closed after jeep and trailer carrying cattle overturns
A stretch of the M8 in North Kilkenny is closed after a jeep and trailer overturned this afternoon.
It happened Northbound between Junction 5 Two-Mile-Borris and Junction 4 Urlingford.
The trailer had cattle in it but it’s understood neither they nor the driver of the jeep have been badly injured.
The animals are now in a nearby field.
That stretch will remain closed for a time while the accident is being cleared.