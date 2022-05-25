Strike action at St Luke’s hospital for Carlow Kilkenny suspended but some appointments remain cancelled

Planned strike action by medical scientists at St Luke’s hospital will not go ahead today (Wednesday)

A decision was taken to suspend the industrial action that saw more than 2,000 workers take to the picket lines across the country on Tuesday.

All sides are holding talks in the Labour Court today.

The action resulted in the cancellation of a number of appointments and procedures on Tuesday and several more remain cancelled today.

Included are elective surgeries, gastroscopy and endoscopy procedures and pre-operative assessments.

The HSE says the hospital will contact you if your appointment is cancelled. (You can get the up-to-date information for St Luke’s Hospital here)

Routine GP testing and testing services for patients already in hospital will go ahead today.