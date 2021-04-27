Student accommodation costs are “unfair” for many families according to Carlow Kilkenny’s Sinn Féin TD

Student accommodation costs are “unfair” for many families according to the local Sinn Féin TD.

Kathleen Funchion’s set to raise the issue in the Dáil this week (Wednesday) and claims the current situation’s a “rip off”.

The Deputy’s urging for a Bill to be passed that bans landlords from charging students more than one months’ rent in advance.

She says this often isn’t the case for many tenants, telling KCLR News “Students are often charged several months in advance not just the standard sort of one month along with your deposit payment which is obviously extremely unfair and it’s particularly unfair on the parents of many students who are really doing their best to try and afford accommodation as well with all the other costs that go with college, not everybody gets a Susi grant and it is a big issue”.

Deputy Funchion also says many families have to pay a whole college term’s rent in advance, which can be crippling, noting “A lot of people, parents aren’t in a position to afford that, you know maybe a student is trying to work and all of that will have an impact as well as they’re working very long hours or travelling very long hours to try and reach their education so it’s really important that they’re given every chance possible if you can get the opportunity to attend college”.

And she says “I’ve gotten a huge amount of queries about refunds you know about first of all I suppose people not able to access accommodation, that’s one we get a lot, parents really kindof struggling and wondering what do they do in that situation”.