Student Enterprise Awards take place in Kilkenny and Carlow this week as part of Enterprise week

The Carlow and Kilkenny Student Enterprise Awards are coming to both counties this week as part of Local Enterprise Week.

Kilkenny’s Student Enterprise Programme County Final is taking place on Wednesday in the Lyrath Hotel.

Meanwhile, the final of the Carlow Student Enterprise Awards is taking place on Tuesday in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.

Head of the Carlow Local Enterprise Office Kieran Comerford says he’s looking forward to seeing the talent on the day:

“I look forward to meeting all the finalists in Carlow, I’m sure my colleague in Kilkenny is the same,” said Kieran.

“It’s a wonderful chance to see that future talent and a lot of people would say they always remember what they did in their mini company in transition year or in the senior junior cycle. so it’s that opportunity to plant a seed for a future generation,” he added.