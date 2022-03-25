Student entrepreneurs in Kilkenny are celebrated with county winners crowned

Kilkenny’s Student Enterprise Programme County Final has taken place with prizes issued across the county.

Over 850 students from 14 schools took part this year.

Entries came from Castlecomer Community School, Coláiste Cois Siúire, Coláiste Éamann Rís, Coláiste Mhuire, Coláiste Pobail Osraí, Duiske College, Grennan College, Kilkenny CBS, Kilkenny College, Loreto Secondary School, Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny Vocational School, St Brigid’s College and St. Kieran’s College.

‘Sew Stylish’ from Ciara Ryan at St Brigid’s College in Callan took the Junior category.

Colaiste Eamann Rís duo Adam and Liam Doyle claimed top spot in the Intermediate category for their enterprise ‘Twin Painters ltd’.

In the Senior Category of the competition Presentation Secondary School students Aoibhinn Morrissey and Louise Hearne came out on top with their business “Sea Ya later”.

They identified a need in the market to develop and sell a natural based tan remover.

Louise told KCLR they picked the right product:

“We were just trying to think of something that we don’t all have. Obviously with the restrictions opening up, we’re all starting to go back out again. So tan remover is good”

Several other winners were announced on the day with full details here

They will all fly the flag for Kilkenny at the live finals in the Helix on 18 May.