Student entrepreneurs in Kilkenny bring their products to special Christmas market in MacDonagh Junction

Students from schools all over Kilkenny will be participating in a Christmas market over the coming days.

Talented young entrepreneurs who have worked to develop and market their own products will get the chance to showcase their skills and creativity off at MacDonagh Junction.

They’ll be offering handmade crafts, tasty treats and more at the market there in the run up to Christmas.

Kilkenny County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr. Pat Fitzpatrick says supporting the next generation of small business owners is essential for the growth and success of our community:

“The market is a fantastic opportunity for the students to not only sell their goods, but to also gain valuable real-world experience and learn about the ins and outs of running a successful business”.

Aileen McGrath, Acting Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office, Kilkenny County Council agrees:

“The Student Enterprise Programme is a great opportunity for young people in our community to learn about entrepreneurship and gain valuable real-world experience. I am proud to see so many talented and ambitious students from our schools participating in this programme and showcasing their skills”