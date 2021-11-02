KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Student nurses set to hold a demonstration in Dublin today
It's as those in their fourth year internship are to get a 12.5% pay boost
Student nurses in their fourth-year internship are to get a 12.5% pay increase.
The timescale of a separate €100 weekly placement grant will also be extended, with the total cost expected to be six million euro annually.
The proposals follow on from a review of payments and allowances commissioned by the Health Minister last year.
It comes as student nurses get set to hold a demonstration in Dublin later, over a delay in publishing the report.
