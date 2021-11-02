Student nurses set to hold a demonstration in Dublin today

Student nurses in their fourth-year internship are to get a 12.5% pay increase.

The timescale of a separate €100 weekly placement grant will also be extended, with the total cost expected to be six million euro annually.

The proposals follow on from a review of payments and allowances commissioned by the Health Minister last year.

It comes as student nurses get set to hold a demonstration in Dublin later, over a delay in publishing the report.

