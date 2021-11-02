Irish Families Through Surrogacy to protest outside Leinster House this morning

Hundreds of families will be without any legal protection if the government’s assisted Human Reproduction Bill doesn’t allow for international surrogacy, according to an advocacy group.

Irish Families Through Surrogacy will protest outside Leinster House this morning and present a letter to the Taoiseach and Ministers outlining their frustration at the lack of progress in legislating for surrogacy.

Spokesperson Sarah Byrne says 95% of Irish families who have pursued surrogacy have done so internationally.