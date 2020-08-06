Students could have to wear face masks when the new college year starts.

New guidelines recommend they’re worn in lecture halls where two metre social distancing isn’t possible.

Students will also be advised not to visit accomodation halls, other than the one they’re living in.

Jim Miley, Director General of the Irish Universities Association, says masks will form part of re-opening colleges:

“Two metres is preferred, but it’s very clear and very explicit that from a public health point of view, one metre distancing is safe provided appropriate measures are taken” he said.

“I think what we’re seeing is a huge demand for students, that they want to be back on campus, and I think this is the compromise I guess”.