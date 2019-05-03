Students from Carlow and Kilkenny in Croke park for All Ireland final

Five local teams will be gunning for top honours today at the Student Enterprise Awards National Finals.

The awards are taking place in Croke Park.

For Kilkenny, the companies in the running are ‘Tree Ring Coasters’ from Kilkenny College, and ‘Too Hot to Handle’ and ‘G-Sock Limited’ – both from Coláiste Éamann Rís.

Carlow’s representatives are ‘Irish Keys’ from Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, and the Presentation De La Salle’s ‘Supporting Her’.

The winners will be announced this afternoon.