Students in Carlow and Kilkenny sitting Leaving Cert now to get results late in August

The Leaving Cert class of 2022 could be waiting until the end of August for their results.

Students across Carlow and Kilkenny are facing into the final week of exams with the last written paper on this Friday 24th of June.

A shortage of examiners, a second sitting of the exams for students affected by covid and a government pledge that grades won’t be marked any lower than last years have all contributed to delays.

Third level institutions are concerned the results won’t be delivered in time for the start of their academic year.

However the Irish Times reports today that Government aims to have the results available by late August.