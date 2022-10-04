Students in Carlow and Kilkenny who sat Junior Cert 2022 still have no date for their results

Students who sat their Junior Certificate exams back in June still don’t know when they will get their results.

Hundreds sat the exams in schools across Carlow and Kilkenny last summer – the first time they were held in-person since the pandemic.

The results are usually issued in September, but the State Examinations Commission has no date yet for this year.

The Irish Examiner reports the SEC is citing a number of ‘significant issues’ which have led to the delay, including the deferred second sitting of the Leaving cert and the Government commitment that this years Leaving cert results would be no lower than last year.