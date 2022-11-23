Students in Carlow and Kilkenny who sat Junior Cert 2022 will finally get their results today

More than 2,000 local students will finally get the results of their Junior Cert examinations today.

They come two months later than usual though.

A shortage of examiners this year and delays to the Leaving Cert were cited as reasons for the delay.

Results will be with the local schools this morning for 2,224 students who sat the exams in Carlow and Kilkenny last summer.

The grades will also be available online from 4 o’clock this afternoon.

Education Minister Norma Foley is paying tribute to both the students and staff involved in the process:

“I really do want to congratulate the students. It’s a great achievement. They have come through a significant state exam and it is a very positive and good day for them. But I also want to acknowledge the support that has been provided by parents and families and school staff to support the students and ensure that they could successfully arrive at this day today”