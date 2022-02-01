Students in Kilkenny and Carlow will have to sit traditional Leaving Cert this summer

Students will sit the traditional Leaving Cert this summer – with greater choice than usual.

Education Minister Norma Foley will bring this proposal to cabinet this morning.

Students had been calling for a combination of written exams and accredited grades – similar to the past two years.

Meanwhile the opportunity to apply for higher education courses through CAO closes at 5pm today.

More than 65 thousand applications were registered by close of business yesterday.

Applications today will cost €45.