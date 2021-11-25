Study shows board game arguments can help teach children how to deal with conflict

Arguments while playing board games can help to teach children how to deal with conflict according to a new study.

The Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology carried out the research which showed cooperation skills can also be improved.

Games were found to mimic real-world behaviour and the researchers say they may be one-way kids can learn and practice group norms during childhood.

It was also found that those who frequently engaged in disagreements with other cultures played more cooperative games than competitive games.