Study underway to look at linking Woodstock in Kilkenny to the new South East Greenway

A link from Woodstock in Kilkenny to the new South East Greenway could be a possibility.

A draft feasibility study is currently underway with the aim of preparing a route selection report.

Councillor Deirdre Cullen had requested that the Inistioge attraction be considered.

She’s very keen to see this happen:

“So it’s to look at the recreational links for cyclists and pedestrians between the end of the greenway when it opens up in Mount Elliot just outside New Ross and to link it up to Inistioge,” said Deirdre.

“We’ve had a lot of investment into Woodstock and making the trails accessible and the whole lot”.