Stunning scenery and talent in South Kilkenny’s FleadhFest video

With the Covid pandemic putting a stop to the annual Fleadh Ceoil events, branches across the country have been putting their efforts instead into online offerings.

It’s part of FleadhFest, the story of Comhaltas told from the point of view of each County and Province telling of the people, community and culture which sustains our traditions of music, song, dance, storytelling and language, ensuring it is a living tradition which can be passed on to future generations.

The Mullinavat Branch Fleadhfest video covers Graignamanagh, Inistioge, Dysart, Thomastown, Jerpoint Abbey, Ballyhale, Mullinavat, Bigwood, Kilmacow and Grannagh in South Kilkenny.

It’s available on the official Comhaltas Youtube channel and can be viewed here:

Bernie Kelly is Secretary of the branch involved with Cllr Tomás Breathnach its PRO.

