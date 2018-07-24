Sub-Contractors Meet with NDFA & Office of Govt Procurement

Sub-contractors left out of pocket by the collapse of the Sammon group say it’s had a huge impact on them and their families.

The company went into liquidation – after the UK-based Carillion Construction went bust.

The sub-contractors were involved in the construction of a number of schools in the South East, including Tyndall College & Carlow Institute of Further Education. They also say they’re owed more than 50 million euro.

Reps have today been meeting with officials from the Office of Government Procurement and the National Development Finance Agency who’ve been hearing how some of the families affected have been left devastated.