Sub-contractors to meet in Wexford later over non payment for their work on Carlow schools and others
KCLR96FM News & Sport 1 min ago
A public meeting to discuss issues surrounding construction projects & non-payment of Sammon sub-contractors will take place in Wexford this evening.

Sammon Contracting Ireland went into liquidation following the collapse of UK contractor Carillion affecting a number of educational facilities including two locally – Tyndall College & Carlow Institute of Further Education.

Yesterday, sub-contractor representatives met with officials from the Office of Government Procurement & the National Development Finance Agency where they outlined how some of those impacted have been left devastated with serious life changes.

This evening’s gathering takes place at 8pm at the Riverside Park Hotel in Enniscorthy.

KCLR96FM News & Sport

