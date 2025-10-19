What’s been called a substantial amount of fireworks have been seized from a property in south Kilkenny.

A warrant was executed on the premises in Piltown by Gardaí from Waterford under Operation Tombola.

A file’s being prepared following the seizure of the illegal items and a prosecution’s pending.

Gardaí say they’ll continue to work hard to remove illegal and dangerous fireworks from circulation on our communities and note ‘Every time at Halloween we see significant injuries to people and property through the illegal use of fireworks”.

They’re reminding you “Do not buy illegal fireworks – information on the law regarding the penalties for possession and sale of these items is clearly laid out on www.citizensinformation.ie”