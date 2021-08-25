Success for both Carlow and Kilkenny girls in the Dance World Ambassador contest

Great news coming from the Dance World crew.

Kilkenny 14-year-old Clodagh Murphy and 11-year-old Olivia Walsh from Carlow have both been named Junior Ambassadors.

They had been shortlisted in the final ten in the category with three set to be given the title. However, the standard was so good that it was bestowed on four, including our two local stars.

Organisers say that they were “blown away by Clodagh’s creativity at the shortlist shoot” while they praised Olivia for being “truly dedicated to dance”.

More on the girls here