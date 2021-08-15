Two dancers from Carlow and Kilkenny among finalists for national Dance World Ambassador competition

Two local dancers have been selected as finalists for the Dance World Ambassador competition.

They’re among 10 selected for the junior category, with 10 others vying for the senior title.

Victory can be helped through a public vote on their photos via danceworld.ie

Voting closes midnight Wednesday, 18th August with the Ambassadors due to be announced on Tuesday, 24th August.

14-year-old Clodagh Murphy from County Kilkenny dances with Kilkenny Academy of Dance and Dance Republic in Carlow while she’s also with Irish National Youth Ballet Company.

Olivia Walsh is aged 11 and from County Carlow. She too is with Dance Republic and has also spent time with KNC Performing Arts in Newbridge.

Both girls have been telling our Edwina Grace of KCLR News about their hobby and selection for the contest – listen to that here: