A number of local restaurants are celebrating following success at last night’s Yes Chef Ireland Awards.

About 30 prizes were handed out at the event held in The Fairways, Dundalk.

The King’s Mill in Kells, Co Kilkenny won the Restaurant Interior category while their Agata Rybak named Front of House Manager of the Year.

Butcher in our local city was declared best Steakhouse.

And Pimento in Carlow is tops in Leinster for World Food.

Added to that other victories for the region saw Irish Culinary Experience awarded to Waterford Castle which was also best in Munster for Luxury Hotel Restaurant while The Holy Grail in New Ross, Co Wexford was victorious as the best Indian Restaurant in Leinster.