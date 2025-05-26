The recent sunny spell across Carlow and Kilkenny looks to be gone for the foreseeable, according to a local forecaster.

After a mixed weekend, temperatures are set to return to normal for this time of the year, with milder conditions.

Speaking to KCLR News, Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly said that the recent sunny spell is showing no sign of returning soon.

“The weather has broke, and its going to stay now unsettled for much of this week, showery, breezy and not as warm, temperatures probably only getting up to 16 or 17 degrees.”

“The rain amounts will vary, but there is quite a bit of rain today Monday, and also tomorrow Tuesday, and some showers then aswell, but a lot of uncertainty on the weather models, for later in the week into the bank holiday weekend at the moment.”