Suppliers from Kilkenny & Carlow behind €20 million worth of agri-food produce for Lidl

Over €22 million of Lidl’s agri-food produce comes from suppliers in Kilkenny & Carlow.

That’s according to the company’s 2018 IMPACT report which studies the positive impact its outlets has on their local communities.

The document also shows that there are five stores across both counties between them employing close to 100 people.

Other findings show that 6,000 meals in Kilkenny & 3,000 in Carlow were donated as surplus food through FoodCloud to worthwhile causes with in-kind donations of €12,000 also raised for the charity between the two counties.

While a further €8,800 was generated locally for Jigsaw which provides mental health services for young people.

Head of Communications Deirdre Ryan has been telling KCLR News that the decision to carry out an IMPACT report previously focused on Gross Domestic Product so they moved to focus instead on charitable initiatives.