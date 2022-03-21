Support and fundraising efforts for people of Ukraine continue across Kilkenny and Carlow

Ukrainian families living locally say they can’t believe the support being shown to those fleeing from the war to Carlow and Kilkenny.

Homes and communities across the two counties have already welcomed many refugees with more set to arrive later today.

A series of fundraisers continue to be rolled out locally

The latest was a walk organised by the Mayor of Kilkenny in support of Ukraine.

It set off on Sunday from Canal Square in the city and Mayor Andrew McGuinness was delighted at the turn-out:

“I think it’s important that we show a united community response from Kilkenny. It’s important that we support the Ukrainian people that are living in our communities throughout the city and county, and to stand in solidarity with their country”