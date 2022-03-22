Supports package approved for tillage farmers in Carlow and Kilkenny

The government’s approved a package of supports for tillage farmers.

The move is designed to deal with the expected deficit in native grain and protein crops as a result of the crisis in Ukraine.

It also aims to help farmers deal with challenges related to the availability and price, of animal feed and fertilisers.

€12.2 million in funding is being provided.

Confirming the package of supports Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said it is “aimed at producing more native crops while reducing dependency on imports and on crops with a low demand for chemical fertiliser, which is limited in supply as a result of the invasion”.

Minister McConalogue added that he is thankful to his cabinet colleagues for supporting this package:

“I have asked my Department officials to engage with the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and the European Commission in the coming days to finalise the package. I committed to standing by our farm families during this crisis and I will continue to do so in the time ahead.”