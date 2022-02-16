Supreme court to deliver ruling on South Kilkenny Cheese plant permission

The Supreme Court will rule later this morning on the appeal aimed at quashing permission for a South Kilkenny cheese plant.

An Taisce brought an appeal against the decision by the High Court to uphold the permission granted for the Glanbia plant in Belview by an Bord Pleanála.

The appeal was heard remotely in January but the 5- judge Supreme Court reserved its judgment at the time.

The case is now listed for a judgement to be delivered electronically at 11 o clock this morning (Wednesday).