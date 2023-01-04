Surge in Electric Vehicle sales in Carlow and Kilkenny continued in 2022

New Car Registrations went up slightly last year locally and across the country.

While a surge in people buying Electric Vehicles is continuing, but from a low base.

3,118 new cars and vans were bought in Carlow and Kilkenny in 2022 – an increase of 80 on the previous year.

364 were Electric vehicles.

1,186 new cars were bought in Carlow and 1,932 in Kilkenny.

The increase in Electric vehicles sold in kilkenny was from 108 in 2021 to 224 last year- the rise of more than 100% exceeding the national 81% boost.

Carlow EV sales went from 104 units in 2021 to 140 in 2022.