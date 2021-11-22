Surge in number of covid patients hospitalised in Carlow and Kilkenny

The number of confirmed cases of covid-19 in St Luke’s Hospital has jumped significantly over the weekend.

Latest figures published by the HSE this morning show there are 23 patients with the virus at the local hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny – 2 of them are in the Intensive Care Unit.

There’s one other suspected case.

University Hospital in Waterford is also dealing with a considerable number of covid patients at the moment

There are 26 confirmed cases there, 3 in ICU, and 3 other suspected cases.

Nationally the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is at its highest level since February 21st.

682 people are receiving treatment, while 125 are in ICU.