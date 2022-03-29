Surplus from Kilkenny Lions Club Christmas Hamper Appeal divided between 12 local groups and services

12 local groups and services have had a money boost.

Representatives of each were presented with funds by the Kilkenny Lions Club at a special, socially distanced, outdoors gathering on Friday evening. (List of beneficiaries below).

The thousands of euro handed out was the surplus of their Christmas Hamper Appeal with KCLR and the Kilkenny People.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Fidelis Doherty and the city’s Mayor, Cllr Andrew McGuinness, were on hand to pay tribute to the hard work of the Lions and all of the attendees too.

Our Edwina Grace was there and spoke to a number of those who were picking up cheques to get a flavour of what they do and where they plan to spend the funds:

Benefitting were: