Survey finds majority of parents have concerns about schools reopening

Seven in ten parents of primary school children believe they don’t have enough information about the return to school.

A new survey from Barnardos has also found that 65 percent of parents who have children in second level also felt this way.

While 90 percent of parents believe it’s important for their kids to return to school for social and emotional development.

Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly says some parents would prefer to keep their little ones at home though:

“They haven’t been given sufficient information from the schools as to how the schools are going to manage. Of particular interest I suppose is to recognise that 16% of primary school parents would actually prefer that their children weren’t going back to school because they’re so worried about Covid, and 21% of parents of children in secondary schools. So I think that shows the extent of the anxiety that parents are feeling.”