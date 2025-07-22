Workers feel they can do their job better, if they work a four-day week.

A global survey, including research here, found working four days instead of five brings huge benefits to your mental and physical health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most organisations involved continued the four-day week after the trial ended, with workers using the day off for hobbies, household work, grooming and exercising.

Professor Orla Kelly from UCD, one of the researchers involved, says the positive outcomes were clear: ”We looked at how employees mental health was impacted and burn out and we found individuals were gaining rest, experiencing less fatigue and had enhanced work ability.”