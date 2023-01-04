Survey reveals driving test pass rates for Carlow and Kilkenny

A quarter of people say they failed their driving test because they hadn’t practiced enough.

A new survey by Aviva also shows 23% blamed nerves for not passing their test.

It saw 1,000 adults polled nationwide.

The research also shows pass rates for driving test centres around the country in 2021

It found a 54.3% average pass rate for Co Carlow and a 57.7% pass rate for Co Kilkenny.

Ballincollig in Cork was the centre with the highest pass rate in 2021 at 75.5%, while Nenagh in Co. Tipperary had the lowest pass rate at 42.1%.