Survey shows many workers aren’t availing of a pension

One in four people are not contributing to pension schemes set up by their employer.

A new survey by Aon Solutions has also revealed that six in ten Defined Contribution schemes are ‘unprepared’ for auto-enrolment.

It has also found the schemes are struggling to keep pace with the rate of change in the pensions marketplace.

Chief Executive of Aon Solutions, Rachael Ingle, says it’s worrying that many workers aren’t availing of a pension.