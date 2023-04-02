Survey shows urgent need for greater public understanding of autism, say campaigners

90% of autistic people and their families say they don’t believe the public understands enough about autism.

The stark figure comes as a number of events get underway locally to mark World Autism Awareness Day.

Local Green Party councillor Maria Dollard is one of the organisers of today’s events.

She’s been telling KCLR that the Kilkenny Parents’ Support Group has been a valuable resource for parents of children with autism.

“We set up the first Kilkenny group around 2001. It was the best thing I’ve ever done for my daughter. Sharing knowledge and experience with other parents has been better than visiting a therapist”, Cllr Dollard said.