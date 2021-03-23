Suspects caught on CCTV after Tullow crime spree

Two men have been arrested and charged after a crime spree in Tullow.

There were burglaries at two local businesses in the centre of the town in the early hours of Monday morning and other property in the area was also vandalised.

An office and a local takeaway were broken into between 4am and 5am, and a car and an apartment were also damaged.

Gardai used the CCTV system installed in the town last year to help identify the culprits and two local teenagers were arrested and appeared in court on Tuesday.

A 19-year-old man with an address in Tullow was charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of criminal damage.

He’s been remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison to appear again before Carlow District Court by video link next Monday the 29th of March.

The 18-year-old, also with an address in Tullow, has been charged over both burglaries and one count of criminal damage.

He’s been remanded on bail with strict conditions, and will also appear again in court next Monday.