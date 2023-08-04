Swim ban hits three popular Kilkenny spots

Three popular swimming spots in Kilkenny have been issued with a no-swim notices.

Thomastown Weir Pool is again to be avoided due to water quality issues, joined this time by The Weir and The Meadows in the city.

It sees the typical bank holiday weekend outdoor activity off the cards due to risks associated with the levels of bacteria found.

KCLR News has been told that further water sampling and testing will be completed as soon as possible, when high water levels subside.

Stay tuned for updates while Kilkenny County Council will issue similar via their social media outlets with information to be posted at the swimming areas.