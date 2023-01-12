KCLR News

Tabernacle stolen from St Lazerians Church in Co Carlow

The thieves smashed their way into the church in Kildavin on Monday or Tuesday

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle12/01/2023
St Lazerian's Church Kildavin. pic: googlemaps

A tabernacle has been stolen after thieves targeted a local church in Co Carlow.

The culprits smashed a window at the rear of St Lazerians Church in Kildavin sometime between 3pm on Monday and 11 o’clock Tuesday morning.

An old locked tabernacle containing a ciborium and altar wine was taken during the break-in.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Tullow Gardaí.

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle12/01/2023