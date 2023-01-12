Tabernacle stolen from St Lazerians Church in Co Carlow

A tabernacle has been stolen after thieves targeted a local church in Co Carlow.

The culprits smashed a window at the rear of St Lazerians Church in Kildavin sometime between 3pm on Monday and 11 o’clock Tuesday morning.

An old locked tabernacle containing a ciborium and altar wine was taken during the break-in.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Tullow Gardaí.