An Taisce application to appeal High Court ruling on Glanbia cheese factory to be heard next month

An Taisce will find out next month if it can appeal a recent High court ruling against it.

The application for leave to appeal decision to uphold the planning permission for a massive cheese factory in South Kilkenny will be heard June 15th

A certificate of leave to appeal will be granted only if the judge is satisfied there are points of law of exceptional public importance from the judgment last month.

An Taisce says it’s trying to stop the Glanbia plans for a new factory in Belview as it will damage the environment because it encourages the expansion of our Dairy farming sector.