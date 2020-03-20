KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Talbot Hotel Carlow closes it doors as Coronavirus measures intensify
While a number of other hotels closed earlier this week the Talbot had stayed open up until now
The Talbot Hotel in Carlow has now shut it’s doors.
In a statement today management say their interim plan has worked successfully since last Friday but now the right decision for them is to follow the guidance of the government and temporarily close their doors.
They posted the following on Facebook earlier.