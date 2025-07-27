The Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Harris, has launched a campaign reminding people in Carlow and Kilkenny to check that their passport is in date before making travel plans.

He also noted that people should apply for their passport online well in advance of their holiday departure date.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far this year, over 600,000 passports have been issued to Irish citizens all over the world.

The Tánaiste provided an update on the numbers of passports issued locally this year.

“In terms of Carlow and Kilkenny, this year we’ve seen 4,076 passports issued to people in Carlow, and we’ve seen 6,270 passports so far issued to people in Kilkenny, this is part of more than 600,000 passports that have been issued right across our country. The very best time to check that your passport is up to date is before you book any travel plans, if you haven’t done that, the next best time is today. Please check your passport, check that it’s in date, and go to Ireland.ie/passports where you can find out lots of information about how to conveniently renew your passport.”