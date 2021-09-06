Govt politicians defend Tánaiste after ‘clickbait’ festival controversy

A Fine Gael Senator’s defending the Tánaiste’s attendance at a UK music festival and is describing the controversy as little more than ‘clickbait’.

Leo Varadkar’s been criticised after a photo emerged on social media at the weekend of him attending the Mighty Hoopla festival in London – the same weekend as Electric Picnic was originally due to happen in Stradbally.

Members of the live entertainment industry have criticised the Tanaiste over his attendance as the sector here remained closed up to today.

Ex-Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell described it as ‘tone deaf’ over the weekend.

But senator Jerry Buttimer says it’s a non-story and needs to be kept in context: ”Leo Varadkar was in London on a private visit ahead of a trade mission starting today. Leo Vardakar has been a supporter and a strong advocate of events like Electric Picnic which was not cancelled by Government.

”The story to me highlights the overarching debate we need to have around what is the right of public figures to privacy versus the right to information.

”It shows that we live in a ‘clickbait society’ now where people are rushing to judge and to make comments.”

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien says what the Tanaiste does in his private time is his business.

Speaking on Radio Kerry Minister O’Brien said: ”That’s something I’ve no doubt that the Tanaiste will address, any of the criticisms levels at him.

”It was his private time, and I think people are entitled to a small bit of private time. Everyone works hard.”